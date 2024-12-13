NFL's Charles Snowden Found Passed Out In Running Car Before DUI Arrest, Cops Say

Las Vegas cops found Raiders defensive lineman Charles Snowden passed out behind the wheel of a running car just before they arrested him for DUI earlier this week ... this according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department incident report states cops were dispatched to Snowden's 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 11:30 PM on Monday ... after they received a call of a "suspicious vehicle."

Officers wrote in the docs that when they arrived on the scene, they discovered Snowden's SUV had "almost rolled off a four foot retaining wall" while he was "passed out in the driver's seat with the engine running."

Police say they banged on his windows for several moments in an effort to wake him up -- and despite brief bouts of consciousness ... he would "fall back asleep" over and over again.

According to the docs, after about 10 minutes, Snowden finally got up, turned the car off and exited the ride.

During ensuing questioning, cops say Snowden couldn't find his balance ... and also reeked of alcohol. He was eventually arrested ... and court records show he's since been charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.

The Raiders said in a statement this week they and the NFL were aware of the arrest, but "will not comment further as this is a legal matter." He's due in court for arraignment on Tuesday.