Michael Moore Says Anger at Healthcare System Is Justified After CEO Murder

Michael Moore says people's anger over America’s healthcare system and for-profit insurance is "1000% justified" following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a Substack essay penned after he was name-dropped in the accused killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto, Michael said while he doesn’t condone murder, the healthcare system has more "blood on their hands than a thousand 9/11 terrorists."

Michael didn’t stop there -- he made it clear the anger about the broken healthcare system was so justified that he was going to "pour gasoline on that anger."

He insisted the outrage comes from "the physical pain, the mental abuse, the medical debt, the bankruptcies in the face of denied claims and denied care and bottomless deductibles on top of ballooning premiums -- that this 'health care' industry has levied against the American people for decades."

As reported, Mangione allegedly called Moore the one who "illuminated the corruption and greed" in the healthcare industry in his 2007 film "Sicko" -- and Moore responded, writing, "It’s not often that my work gets a killer five-star review from an actual killer."

But Michael insists that, at the end of the day, his point is that no one should have to die -- especially not because of health insurance.

As we’ve reported, Thompson’s murder and Luigi’s arrest have sparked major division, with some people actually embracing Luigi despite the allegations -- praising his looks and even offering to pay his legal fees.