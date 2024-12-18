Joey Lawrence Says He Made 'Terrible Mistakes' in Marriage, 'Thankful' for 2nd Chance

Joey Lawrence is coming clean about the missteps he made in his marriage ... expressing gratitude for the "second chance" his wife, Samantha Cope, has given him following their separation.

Following the recent news the "Blossom" star and his wife have reconciled after she filed for divorce this summer, JL admitted to making "some terrible mistakes" prior to their brief split.

As Joey told Entertainment Tonight ... he's feeling "very thankful," as he now has a "second chance to get everything right."

He added ... "You don't handle things correctly and there's a lot of pressure and like I said, going through it publicly doesn't make it any easier."

While Joey previously denied having an affair with "Socked in for Christmas" writer and co-star Melina Alves, he noted in his new interview that he did make some "bad decisions" in his relationship with Samantha ... though, did not elaborate on the specifics.

He continued ... "At the end of the day, life is what happens outside of the cameras. And when your heart is hurting, just to have an opportunity to get it right this time with her... I'm really thankful. She's amazing and I love her to death."

According to Joey, he's more determined than ever to put his wife first ... which explains why Samantha filed to dismiss her divorce filing earlier in December.

Joey expressed a similar sentiment last week, when he posted a couple photos of himself cuddling up with Samantha on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption ... "I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful 🤍 My heart is so full ❤️."

Joey and Samantha tied the knot in 2022 after meeting on the set of a Lifetime movie. They welcomed their daughter Dylan the next year.