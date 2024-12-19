'Spy Kids' Star Robert Vito Won't Be Criminally Charged in Domestic Violence Case

Robert Vito will not face criminal charges after his arrest last month ... though he will speak to the city attorney about alternative conflict resolution in the future.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... Vito has an upcoming hearing with the city attorney where they’ll talk to him and go over ways to avoid situations like this in the future.

After that, the case will be put on ice ... and, as long as he doesn't get in trouble in the next year, he won't ever face charges because of it.

We broke the story ... RV was arrested last month on a felony domestic violence charge after cops were called to his house over an alleged incident with his then-girlfriend Lindsey Jennings.

Sources told us Vito and Lindsey allegedly got into an argument that turned physical -- with Lindsey claiming at one point Vito pushed their son and threw him onto the couch.

Officers claim they saw visible injuries on Lindsey's body and arrested Robert ... though a couple weeks later the district attorney's office announced they weren't filing felony charges. Now, the City Attorney won't even file a misdemeanor.

Vito's attorney, Bob M. Farahan, tells TMZ ... while they don't believe Robert ever should've been arrested, they know law enforcement officers had limited information at the time of his arrest -- hearing only Jennings' side of the story.