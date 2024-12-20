'BMF' Co-Founder Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory Pardoned by President Biden

Black Mafia Family co-founder Terry "Southwest T" Flenory was on the receiving end of the coveted presidential pardons -- and he's proudly showing off his Joe Biden autograph as proof!!!

On Friday, Terry excitedly posted a secret he's been keeping in the bag for the last 8 days ... the exiting prez commuted his sentence after originally releasing him in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He gloated to his haters and even teased his mother for leaking the news a little early. The ankle monitor he had been wearing the past 4 years also went bye-bye.

Terry and big bro Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2008, but their legacy still continued to blossom through rap music and TV shows.

