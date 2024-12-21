Michael B. Jordan Trespasser At Home, Police Respond

Michael B. Jordan is the latest Celebrity to have an unwanted guest show up at his Los Angeles-area home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Wednesday afternoon, while Jordan was home, a suspect was seen in his front yard.

Jordan’s security called the LAPD and then escorted the suspect off the property and waited for the cops.

When the police arrived, they talked to the suspect, who tried to tell them that he was security for Jordan -- that, of course, was not true.

Jordan’s security told cops at first that they just wanted to get him out of there.

Cops took all the suspect's information, and he was released.

Jordan had left the house while all this was happening with the cops.

At some point after the suspect left Jordan’s security team decided they wanted to press charges after all.

The LAPD took a trespassing report and had all the suspect's information.

There is no known history of this man coming by the house before.

Detectives will conduct their investigation and then forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges.