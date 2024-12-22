Popular Fitness Influencer Dies 3 Months After Getting Shot in Los Angeles Robbery

A popular fitness influencer who was shot during a robbery in L.A. three months ago has died.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, who has tens of thousands of followers and owns a chain of gyms in So-Cal and several other states, passed away on Saturday.

His team took to IG to announce the tragic death, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones."

TMZ broke the story ... Aguilar was allegedly followed home by four men and confronted by them in his driveway. The attempted robbery resulted in Aguilar being shot in the face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since then, three men were arrested in Northern California in connection to the robbery and shooting. Those three men now face charges of murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm ... and could face life in prison if convicted.

Miguel was 43 years old.