Celeb Families Wearing Matching Pajamas For The Holidays!

Celebs are not shy about livin' that snug life -- getting cozy in matching pj's with their festive families, and let's face it ... nothing beats Christmas time and jammin' out in your jammies!

Just take note from the entire Beckham family crew -- Cruz, David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Victoria, Nicola Peltz and Harper all dressed down in classic Christmas pjs!

Cozy cute couples like Paris Hilton and Carter Reum bundled up in coordinating sleepwear, while Paris' famous friend Demi Lovato warmed up to fiancé Jordan Lutes.

And check out Malika Haqq and son Ace who were cute as can be, decked out in matching SKIMS jammies!