Jay-Z's Lawyer Eyes Legal Loophole to Throw Out Rape Lawsuit

Jay-Z's attorney says there are a bunch of holes in the rape lawsuit against the rapper ... and he's looking to have the case thrown out.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing the rap mogul, says he's gearing up to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against Jay-Z ... claiming the statute "Jane Doe" is suing under didn't even take effect until after the alleged sexual assault ... and can't be applied against the rapper retroactively.

As Jay-Z's attorney puts it ... the statute was enacted in December 2000 -- 3 months after Jane Doe claimed she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Even if the statute did apply, Jay-Z's lawyer says it only covers conduct committed within New York City ... and he insists the purported location of the alleged assault could not have been NYC.

He says Jane Doe claimed in her complaint she was driven from Radio City Music Hall to a "large, white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway" about 20 minutes away ... but Jay-Z's lawyer says any residence with that description -- if it existed at the time -- would be outside the territorial boundaries of NYC.

Jay's lawyer doesn't stop there ... arguing any of Jane Doe's possible claims have expired --way back in August 2021.

From the looks of it, the rapper's legal team is fighting hard to get the case tossed out.