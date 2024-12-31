NYS Guards Involved in Robert Brooks Fatal Assault Rake Six Figure Salaries

Robert Brooks died allegedly at the hands of New York State Corrections employees — and even more shocking is that some of the officers rake in whopping six figure salaries ... TMZ has learned.

Brooks — an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate NY — died of asphyxia due to compression of neck during the December 10 attack by the guards and other prison workers, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Play video content New York State Attorney General

Bodycam footage worn by staff showed the violent attack on Brooks inside the penitentiary, during which the inmate was viciously beaten while restrained and gagged. Before his death, Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence after being convicted of felony assault.

Per state employee compensation records, obtained by TMZ ... eight of the fourteen Department of Corrections workers take home six figure salaries and the rest are pulling down between $70K and $89K.

During 2022 or 2023, the annual income data reveals Sergeant Glenn Trombly made $149,185; Officer David Kingsley II snagged $147,745; Officer Matthew Galliher took in $114,375; Sergeant Michael Marshaw collected $105,672; Officer Christopher Walrath received $113,969; Officer Nicholas Kieffer earned $118,151; Officer Anthony Farina was paid $142,528; and nurse Kyle Dashnaw was compensated $110,087.

The other six corrections employees are paid under $100K, but still make a pretty good living. Here is the list of 2023 salaries for those officers: Nicholas Anzalone ($87,028), Robert Kessler ($89,248), Michael Fisher ($85,143), Michael Along ($88,333), Shea Schoff ($87,276) and David Walters ($70,423).

A spokesperson for the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision tells TMZ ... 13 of the employees have been suspended without pay and Farina has resigned.