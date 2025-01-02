Trae Tha Truth Reunited With Missing Daughter At Mexican Border

Trae Tha Truth has been looking for his missing daughter for months, and now they've finally been reunited.

The Houston rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he got a call at 8 AM on New Year's Day informing him that his ex -- the mother of his 6-year-old daughter Truth -- had been arrested in El Centro, California on child endangerment charges ... a development that led him to his kid.

Trae tells us he hopped on the next flight to San Diego from Texas and drove over 100 miles to the small town near the U.S. border with Mexico ... where he was reunited with Truth.

According to Trae, his ex will soon be extradited to Texas ... and he's already back in the Lone Star State with their daughter.

As we reported ... Truth was missing for four months after Trae claimed he dropped her off in August for what was supposed to be a 2-day visitation with her mother in Houston.

Trae says the mom never returned the kid and he claimed his ex had been moving the child from various homes with help from a grandmother and a few others.

He told us he hired a private investigator who tracked the mom to California, where she seemingly vanished ... until her arrest.