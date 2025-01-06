Tilda Swinton Reacts to Golden Globes Joke Comparing Her to Timothée Chalamet

Play video content TMZ.com

Tilda Swinton is now a fan of Nikki Glaser following Glaser's hosting stint at the Golden Globes ... even though she found herself in the comedian's crosshairs during the monologue.

We caught up with the actress following the awards show in Beverly Hills, and she gave her candid reaction to the evening's emcee.

As Tilda put it ... she thought Nikki did a fantastic job, praising the first-time Globes host as "pretty funny."

Tilda, who was nominated for her work in "The Room Next Door," even appreciated the quip Nikki made about her ... when she compared the actress to "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet.

However, Tilda made it clear she did not see the shout-out as a dig ... rather, she found the comparison to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend to be quite "complimentary." You gotta have thick skin to stick it out in this town!!!

Of course, Tilda wasn't the only celebrity to get called out at the start of the awards show ... Nikki dropped jaws when she joked this year's Globes wouldn't be the same given Diddy's incarceration.

As she told the crowd ... "'a Stanley Tucci freak-off' just doesn't have the same ring to it."

Like the Tilda jab, that joke received chuckles in the star-studded ballroom.