The Oppenheim Group's Office Window Barricade Crushes Unsuspecting Woman

The Oppenheim Group Not Just Crushin' Real Estate ... Window Barricade Falls On Pedestrian

Mega

The Oppenheim Group is experiencing some drama unrelated to "Selling Sunset" ... the real estate office's window barricade has taken out an unsuspecting pedestrian.

Check it out ... a woman is seen getting crushed by one of the O Group's fake shrubbery walls, which protect the real estate business from eagle-eyed onlookers seeking tea about the popular Netflix reality TV series.

WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME
The Los Angeles County Fire Department tells TMZ ... they received a call about the incident just before 9 AM Tuesday, with first-responders arriving on the scene within a couple minutes -- and clearing the area in less than 15 minutes.

While footage shows the woman being treated on the sidewalk and taken away in a gurney, we're told no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance ... indicating there was no major injury following the barrier's fall.

We're sure this is a huge relief to Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the twin owners of the brokerage. We've reached out to The Oppenheim Group for comment ... so far, no word back.

It's unclear how exactly the woman found herself trapped underneath the exterior decor, but the incident happened this morning ... as Los Angeles faced High Wind Warnings due to the arrival of some dangerously gusty Santa Ana winds -- which is currently fueling a troublesome wildfire up in the Pacific Palisades.

Angelenos may be wise to stay inside until this wind passes!!!

