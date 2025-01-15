Desus Nice 'Heartbroken' Over Cam'ron Beef With Jim Jones

Play video content TMZ.com

Desus Nice says he's "heartbroken" Cam'ron and Jim Jones are ruining their Dipset legacy with their latest beef ... but he says it's all about the almighty dollar.

We got the comedian at LAX and our photog asked him about Cam'ron and Jim trading shots on podcasts and diss tracks.

Desus, who is a born and bred New Yorker, says it's sad to see the former bandmates at each other's throats ... but he's hoping some good music comes out of this beef.

The dispute started with Jim going on Justin Laboy's "Respectfully" podcast and disrespecting Cam'ron's revamped relationship with Mase.

in response to this Jim Jones interview clip with Justin LaBoy pic.twitter.com/0DdnSRlcQ6 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) January 13, 2025 @itsavibe

Cam'ron responded on his own "It Is What It Is" podcast and went in on Jim ... claiming he was a fan from the Bronx who begged him to hang out when Jim came to Harlem.

Jim responded with a diss track where he doubles down on his Harlem ties ... and now Desus is hoping the two get in a full-on rap battle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cam'ron's doing big things these days with his podcast and his sex supplement business, and he isn't making music as much as Jim ... but Desus tells us why he thinks Cam would beat Jim in a rap battle.

Desus says Jim would have the upper hand if the two ever came to physical blows ... joking they should squabble outside a famous landmark in Harlem.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.