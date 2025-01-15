New England Patriots Star Drake Maye Gets Engaged

Drake Maye didn't get a ring to cap off his rookie season, but his longtime girlfriend did -- the New England Patriots quarterback just proposed to Ann Hudson -- and she said yes!!

The two announced the happy news on Wednesday on their Instagram pages ... with the couple revealing the 22-year-old signal-caller got on a bent knee while out at a beach.

Maye set up some roses, pillows and champagne for the occasion ... and was clearly thrilled Hudson agreed to be his forever partner by the sea.

"Love doing life with you," he said while making the announcement to his fans. "Can’t wait to marry you!"

The two have been together for years -- dating back to their high school days. They both attended the University of North Carolina ... where Maye slung the rock for the Tar Heels for three seasons.

Ann's been with him for every moment of his NFL journey so far ... and she seems poised to be right by his side as he begins a new era with coach Mike Vrabel.