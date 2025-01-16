Pitt, FSU Basketball Teams Nearly Come To Blows During Postgame Handshakes

The sound of the buzzer didn't mark the end for Florida State and Pitt ... 'cause the two sides nearly came to blows after the Panthers head coach took exception to a last-second dunk!

It all went down during the postgame handshake line after FSU beat their ACC rival by a final score of 82-70. Jeff Capel, head coach of Pitt, walked up to junior forward Malique Ewin ... who had just slammed a two-handed dunk as time expired.

Pitt and Florida State nearly come to blows in the handshake line after Jeff Capel confronts Malique Ewin for a meaningless, last second bucket. pic.twitter.com/yUCDtfa70d — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 16, 2025 @TheFieldOf68

It's unclear what Capel said to Ewin, but he wasn't whispering sweet nothings ... as players and coaches from both sides converged, attempting to keep the peace. There was a lot of pushing and shoving ... and cops even got involved, directing Pitt players back to their locker room.

Another angle shows just how angry the seven-year head coach was ... yelling in the direction of the Seminole's locker room as one of his assistants tried to restrain him.

Leonard Hamilton, head coach of FSU, told media he didn't see the skirmish (he was busy shaking players' hands down the line). However, coach said the team will handle the matter as they see fit.

Play video content The Osceola / Florida State Athletics