LeBron James Makes Courtside Fan Cry, Two Share Adorable Moment After Game

'That's What It's All About'

LeBron James' presence brought a young courtside fan to tears at a Lakers game Wednesday ... and the King was so moved by her emotions, he just had to meet her after he wrapped up the win.

The heartwarming scene all unfolded during L.A.'s tilt with the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena ... when James waved at a little girl who was wearing his jersey.

This young fan was in AWE getting to see LeBron up close 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lnaDZ1sqbq — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2025 @NBA

The youngster couldn't help but break down in tears after seeing her idol acknowledge her ... and James told reporters after the game he became aware of her reaction at halftime -- so he decided to spend a few moments with her following L.A.'s 117-108 dub.

James walked right over to the girl, who was crying once again, and took photos with her. He also gave her a wristband.

"To have that type of connection with someone where they can have that type of reaction ... that's what it's all about," James said of the interaction.

"I've always tried to be a role model and someone that kids can look up to."

James joked he hopes she brags about the special moment at school, saying she now has the upper hand on all her classmates.