Angry Husband Whacks Store Manager With Shovel After Wife Complains, on Video

A fuming husband really dug himself into a hole after his wife vented about her boss -- deciding the best handle on the situation was to whack the guy in the head with a shovel.

It’s all caught on camera -- a man strolls into Machado Supermarket in Sinop, Brazil, on Saturday, casually browses the shovels, picks his weapon of choice, and then ambushes the unsuspecting manager from behind with a vicious strike.

This wasn’t exactly a spur-of-the-moment decision. The guy strolled around with a shovel for a while, waited for the manager to get distracted on the phone, and then struck, swinging hard directly at the victim's head.

The suspect really dug in deep 'cause the manager immediately dropped to the floor ... while a squad of store employees rugby-tackled the suspect to the ground, and waited for the police.

The suspect's wife, who worked at the store, reportedly complained about this particular manager to her husband.