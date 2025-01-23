Thurman Thomas Says He & Jim Kelly Will Jump Through Tables If Bills Win Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Josh Allen and Co. are able to lock up a Super Bowl win in the next few weeks, Thurman Thomas tells TMZ Sports he'll jump through some tables with Bills Mafia -- and he's pretty sure a few of his former Buffalo teammates will join him!!

The Bills' march toward a SB title will continue this weekend ... with a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium -- and if Buffalo comes away victorious, it'll be on to New Orleans, where it'll face off with the Eagles or the Commanders with the Lombardi on the line.

A win would mean a first-ever ring for the Bills ... and Thomas told us this week in order to celebrate, he'd happily hop through a plastic table -- just like Buffalo diehards have been doing for years.

"I may jump through three or four!" the 58-year-old ex-running back said with a laugh.

Thomas told us guys like Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed will likely be right by his side for the feat ... explaining to us they've all assured him that "we would jump through a table" as well.

The Bills legend, though, isn't looking past Mahomes and Travis Kelce one bit ... explaining the star quarterback and his Hall of Fame coach are never easy outs in the playoffs.

Thomas will be for sure glued to the action -- as he actually thinks Buffalo will win by three points -- and you can bet he'll be snacking on some pork rinds as he roots on his favorite squad, because he's partnered with Southern Recipe to promote "Pork Rind Appreciation Day" this year.