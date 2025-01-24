H.S. Basketball Player Scores 102 Points In Game, LeBron James Demands Highlights

A California high school basketball player gave new meaning to stuffing the stat sheet on Thursday ... scoring a whopping 102 POINTS in a game -- and the accomplishment got LeBron James' attention.

The unbelievable feat happened during Mesrobian High School's 119-25 win over Waverly High School .... when Nick Khatchikian went 48-60 from the field in just 22 minutes of action.

The young hooper had 40 points in the first, 79 by halftime and had his entire 102 with over two minutes left in the third ... when he was finally benched.

To make it even crazier, Nick's twin, Dylan, also had a night for the record books ... securing a triple-double without scoring a single point -- 35 assists (tying a national high school record), 15 rebounds and 13 steals.

The box score quickly made rounds on social media ... and it even made it to King James' feed, as the Lakers superstar said he would love to peep the highlights for himself.

"I wanna see the game film!" LBJ said on Instagram.

NBA star LaMelo Ball famously had a 92-point game during his Chino Hills days ... a performance he dedicated to a classmate who was hospitalized at the time.