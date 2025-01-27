50 Cent Sued For Assault By Photog Claiming Rapper's SUV Hit Him

50 Cent told his entourage to hit a photographer with a car door, knocking the man from his electric scooter and injuring him in the process ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The "In Da Club" rapper is being sued by a man named Guadalupe De Los Santos, who claims 50 Cent used an SUV to assault him.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the man claims he went to 50 Cent's September 11 book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles to shoot video of the celebrity.

He says after the event was over, he was riding his scooter down a nearby street recording footage when 50 Cent's SUV pulled up next to him at a red light ... the car's front passenger door suddenly and forcefully swung open, smacking him in his left side and knocking him off his scooter.

The guy says he hit the pavement and suffered bodily injuries ... and his scooter was so badly damaged it is now inoperable.

He claims there was no reason for the door to open, other than to hit him ... and he claims 50 Cent ordered someone in the SUV to hit the photog with the door.

The guy says his medical bills are piling up and his injuries are causing him to miss work and lose out on earnings ... and he's going after 50 Cent for damages.