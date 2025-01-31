Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Steps Out in Australia in Daring Dress

Play video content Published Draft

Bianca Censori better watch out ... her sister Angelina might be eyeing the crown for most scantily clad, judging by her latest appearance.

Check out the clip -- Angelina's dolled up, strutting her stuff in a daring Paco Rabanne dress, plunging down the middle to flaunt those curves through the Melbourne, Australia suburbs with a pal.

Now, Angelina might have some catching up to do to match her sister’s near-naked game, but she’s definitely owning her body confidence, and looks like she’s ready to carve out her own space in the world of risqué fashion.