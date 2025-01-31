Usher & Wife Jenn Enjoy a Loved-Up Adventure in Bali

Usher is feeling like the "Luckiest Man" after an action-packed trip abroad to Bali with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea, by his side.

Check it out ... Usher and his lady said "Yeah!" to just about everything the Indonesian province had to offer ... including freediving, hiking, whitewater rafting, and plenty of sightseeing.

The couple encountered their fair share of wildlife, too ... with the singer getting a chance to pet a Komodo dragon, feed a wild monkey, and ride horses on the beach. Talk about taking a walk on the wild side!!!

The views didn't hurt either, as Usher and Jenn were able to take in some crystal blue water while lounging on a comfortable deck setup.

The pair's romantic getaway comes nearly a year after they obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada ... mere days before Usher was set to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas.

Usher and Jenn ended up tying the knot that weekend ... nearly 5 years after they were first romantically linked.

The couple, who share daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello, are clearly as in love as ever ... proving Jenn is Usher's No. 1 "Boo."