'Bounty Tank' Frank Frazier Released From Hospital 4 Months After Shooting On Camera

"Bounty Tank" Frank Frazier is finally out of the hospital and feeling grateful to be alive ... after a shooting last fall nearly took his life.

We caught up with the famed bounty hunter, who confirmed he's now home after 4 months of receiving care for injuries he sustained when he was shot on camera during filming of his reality TV show in Ohio.

Frank says he's focusing on rehab to get his strength back, as the shooting left him with extensive damage to his body ... including injury to his colon and his kidney, which he's set to have removed.

Yet, Frank knows his outcome could've been a lot worse, as the bullet landed less than a centimeter away from his heart. To bounce back, Frank has undergone 5 separate surgeries ... with more on the horizon.

Frank is staying optimistic, however ... noting everything he's lost is "nothing I can't live without."

He adds ... "I'm a walking miracle. They said I lost more blood than I had. So, I'm thankful to be here. And I'm walking! They said that I wouldn't be walking this fast. They said it would be 8 months' recovery for me to even just walk. So, I'm doing good."

Watch the video ... Frank maintains his grateful attitude discussing the specifics of the case --even though the 18-year-old suspect isn't facing charges for shooting him. Instead, the suspect has been indicted on a weapons under disability charge ... the Summit County Prosecutor's Office determined he fired in self-defense.

FF says he doesn't want to get into the legal part of it all ... but he suggests his shooting may've "been a setup" -- and his bounty hunting days might not be over.