NFL's Kadarius Toney Arrested After Cops Say He Strangled Woman

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney was arrested last week over allegations he strangled a woman, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to police documents we obtained, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14 ... and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath."

The docs state the alleged attack left the woman with red marks on her neck ... and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Additionally, authorities wrote in the documents Toney took the woman's phone from her during the altercation in order to prevent her from dialing 911.

Warrants for Toney's arrest were issued on Jan. 15 ... and jail records we obtained show the 26-year-old was thrown behind bars in a Douglas County facility on Feb. 6 on one charge of aggravated assault -- strangulation ... and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The records show the 26-year-old's bond was set at $25,000 on each count.

We've reached out to Toney for comment on the situation ... though, so far, we've not heard back.

Toney -- the New York Giants' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- spent this past season with the Cleveland Browns ... and logged snaps in three games. He helped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win two Super Bowls in the prior two seasons.