Britney Spears' Former Beverly Hills Mansion Hits Market for $8 Million

Britney Spears’ old Beverly Hills home -- where she was famously stretchered out during her 2008 health troubles -- is on the market... and it’s packing one serious price tag!

For a cool $7.99 million, you could own the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate -- a luxury oasis in the 24-hour guard-gated Summit community, complete with a soundproof screening room/music studio, plus all the other usual high-end perks.

The mansion boasts stunning murals by renowned artist Maria Trimbell, plus a library/executive office suite. For the culinary aficionados, the gourmet kitchen is top-tier, and there’s a built-in barbecue area -- perfect for hosting year-round in style.

Outside, you've got a saltwater pool and jacuzzi to soak up the California sun, plus plenty of hiking trails nearby for when you’re ready to swap luxury for nature.

This place has a fresh new look, thanks to recent renovations ... but of course, it’s also steeped in Hollywood history -- most notably being Britney’s residence from 2007 to 2012, right after her divorce from Kevin Federline.