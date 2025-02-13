Kadarius Toney's Pregnant GF 911 Call, He Attacked Me As I Held My Daughter

He Attacked Me As I Held My Daughter!!!

Play video content

The woman Kadarius Toney allegedly strangled told cops she was seven months pregnant and holding her daughter at the time of the attack, new 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, reveals.

The call was placed at 12:01 PM on Jan. 14 from a residence in Douglasville, GA ... and in a recording of the dispatch conversation, you can hear the clearly distressed woman trying to explain what had just gone down with Toney, her boyfriend.

She stated she lives with the NFL player ... and the two had gotten into a dispute.

She then said "he put his hands on me while I was holding my daughter" ... before adding, "I'm seven months pregnant."

When the 911 operator asked if she needed an ambulance ... she responded, "I don't feel any, like, contractions or anything. So, no."

A short time later, the woman can be heard in the audio saying she fled from Toney with such haste, she didn't have time to put on shoes.

"I'm at the neighbor's house," she said. "I had to run over here barefoot."

In a police report, cops wrote the woman had red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. They also stated Toney prevented the woman from making 911 calls by taking her phone away from her during the incident.

On Jan. 15, police issued warrants for Toney's arrest ... and on Feb. 6, he was thrown behind bars on two separate charges -- one count of obstructing/harassing 911 calls, and one count of aggravated assault-strangulation.

The 26-year-old's bond was set at $25,000 for each charge. Jail records show he was out of custody by Feb. 7.

The receiver -- a former first-round pick who helped Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win two Super Bowls -- is currently a free agent. Sources tell us the NFL is monitoring the situation.