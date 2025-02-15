Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Enjoys Valentine's Date with Mystery Man

Natalia Bryant's not a little kid anymore ... she's a woman who might have a new beau -- 'cause she was spotted with a guy on Valentine's Day.

The daughter of Kobe Bryant -- who turned 22 just last month -- hit the Los Angeles streets for a fun Friday night with a good-looking dude ... leaving e. baldi --a popular Italian joint in Beverly Hills not to be confused with Rihanna's favorite eatery, Giorgio Baldi.

The two were photographed outside the restaurant ... talking and laughing -- with some light PDA happening too. Natalia's got her hand on her maybe friend, maybe something more's chest in at least one pic.

It looks like the two are having a fun night ... and, while we don't know the exact nature of their relationship, all the signs on Valentine's Day seems to indicate they're more than just friends.

Either way, big takeaway here ... Natalia's all grown up -- not the little girl many may remember her as from her dad's playing days.

As you know ... Natalia had to grow up very quickly when she was just 17 years old -- when her dad's helicopter crashed killing him, her younger sister Gianna and several others onboard.

In the years since, Natalia began college at USC -- where she's majoring in film -- worked on her burgeoning modeling career and talked a lot publicly about what her father and sister mean to her.