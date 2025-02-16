Nate Burleson Says Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Cam Jordan Would Be Great on TV

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nate Burleson knows a thing or two about making the jump from the gridiron to the screen ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's got eyes on three players that he believes would be great TV -- including Joe Burrow!!

We caught up with the CBS analyst and host of "Hollywood Squares" in NOLA over Super Bowl weekend ... when we asked which current jocks he thinks could make the same transition he did in retirement.

NOLA legend Cam Jordan made the list ... with Burleson saying he is an "amazing talent." Alongside Burrow, he even mentioned his former LSU teammate and current Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"JJettas, he's just got it, he's got the juice, you know what I mean?" he said. "He's smooth, he's got the look. Every time he shows up, everybody shows him love."

As to why he picked Burrow ... he thinks if you put a microphone in his hand -- he would have the ability to control the room.

"The key to being good on TV is like, commanding and demanding the attention when you open your mouth, so I'll say Joe Burrow."

If a player is looking to set themselves up for their post-playing days ... the 43-year-old says he works with any young players who reach out looking for advice on careers in entertainment -- but explained he first wants them to focus on getting the most money in the NFL.