Toronto Crash Survivor Details Plane's Flip & Evacuation, 'Hanging Like Bats'

Play video content NBC

A passenger who filmed the terrifying evacuation of the Delta flight that flipped upside down in Canada is speaking out about the chaos and fear everyone experienced onboard.

Pete Koukov shared his chilling account on the "Today" show Tuesday, describing the wild moment the day before -- when he and the other passengers were left "dangling like bats" after the Delta Endeavor flight from Minneapolis to Toronto flipped over upon landing.

Pete said he didn’t realize anything was amiss until the plane slammed into the ground. That’s when he looked out the window, only to see sparks and flames grinding against the earth.

He said they were all hanging by their seatbelts, but he and the lady next to him managed to quickly unclip and lower themselves to the ground -- which, in this case, was actually the roof.

Play video content Instagram/@eggxit

Pete explained the crew had told everyone not to move at first, so some passengers hung there for a minute ... but then chaos erupted as people started scrambling to get out.

Despite the disorder, Pete gave props to the cabin crew, saying the evacuation was impressively organized, adding that people's frenzy died down once they realized they were mostly OK.

Play video content x / @airmainengineer