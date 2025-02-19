'UK MILF' Chrissie Wunna Scared for Her Life Over Alleged Stalker, Video

"The UK's Hottest MILF" and OnlyFans creator Chrissie Wunna is scared for her life after she says a mystery man has shown up at her West Yorkshire home -- and attempted to gain entry -- several times over the last week.

She claims to TMZ the pictured hooded person has routinely trespassed on her property and banged on her front and back doors ... and even went as far as climbing up the side of her house to aggressively knock on a window in hopes of grabbing her attention.

Play video content

Chrissie -- who temporarily relocated herself and her two young kids to a hotel as a safety precaution -- says she's grown accustomed to getting recognized in public, and even has fans lining up at her door with gifts ... but she calls this "next level."

West Yorkshire police opened an investigation once the "Naked Attraction" breakout star reported the behavior Friday ... only to close it due to "evidential difficulties," a police transcript obtained by TMZ confirms.

In the UK, "evidential difficulties" can mean a crime was reported but the investigation is unable to continue because "the victim declines or is unable to support further police action to identify the offender."

Chrissie submitted photo and video evidence to the police -- which TMZ obtained. She is distraught her case is closed ... especially because she had no idea until TMZ got in contact with officers.

She says ... "I had no clue that the case had even been closed and when I found out that it had I thought it was absolute madness because I feel like my safety is at risk."

TMZ obtained a police transcript between a West Yorkshire officer and Chrissie from Tuesday ... the department's advice? Let them know the next time the dude shows up.