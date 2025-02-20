Domantas Sabonis Offers Fix to NBA All-Star Game, 'Go Back to East & West'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Damontas Sabonis has an idea to clam up all the haters of the NBA's All-Star Game ... just go back to East vs. West!!

The Sacramento Kings center told TMZ Sports out at LAX on Wednesday that if the backlash to Sunday night's iteration of the Association's midseason showcase causes Adam Silver to hit the drawing board again ... the commissioner should consider returning the game to its old conference vs. conference ways.

Sabonis, though, was one of the few who didn't seem to mind the new mini-tournament format ... explaining to us he thinks "it's fine how it is."

"It's not bad," he added.

Of course, the vast majority of hoop heads strongly disagreed ... not only were fans up in arms over it all on X throughout the broadcast -- Draymond Green actually said live on TNT that the event straight up "sucks."

The All-Star Game has historically featured players in the East vs. players in the West, though Silver shook things up with a draft format from 2018 to 2023. In '24, he returned the game to its OG ways -- but then implemented the drastic revamp this year.