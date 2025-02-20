Elon Musk Swings Around Chainsaw at CPAC, Chopping Through Bureaucracy

Play video content CPAC

Elon Musk is ready to cut through all the red tape in Washington, D.C. ... and even the red tree trunks too -- 'cause he brought a chainsaw out onstage at CPAC!

The tech mogul and head of the Department of Government Efficiency attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in D.C. -- a pep rally for the conservative base of the Republican party held every year in February.

Musk made a surprise appearance at the event ... and, during the show, President of Argentina Javier Milei presented Musk with a new toy -- a chainsaw with a silver blade and writing engraved on the side.

Check out the clip ... Elon quickly shakes President Milei's hand -- before he starts wildly swinging the chainsaw around, making sounds to imitate the blade with his mouth and squealing like a school boy.

Elon calls it the "Chainsaw for Bureaucracy" ... so clearly he's feeling like tearing through the old rigid structures of regulation that have been built up in the nation's capital.

Of course, thousands of federal employees who worked for departments like USAID and for diversity programs within the government have already been let go ... and, several thousand IRS agents are expected to be let go tomorrow. So Elon and President Donald Trump are certainly getting rid of quite a few bureaucrats.

And, they're both making a point while doing it ... literally, 'cause remember during Trump's Inauguration weekend he danced to the song "Y.M.C.A." with a sword in hand.

Elon looks like he had the time of his life at CPAC ... though he has a few fatherhood issues to take care of. Ashley St. Clair -- a Fox News regular -- claims he's ghosted her after she gave birth to his kid, and Grimes just asked him today to call her so they can provide adequate medical care for one of their kids.

