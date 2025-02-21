Eva Marcille Happy for 'RHOA' Cast, but She's Loving 'Jason's Lyric' Play

Play video content TMZ.com

Eva Marcille is enjoying her acting career detour from TV to the stage, and has no idea if she'll return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... but she'll be tuned-in to next season!!!

TMZ caught up with Eva in Beverly Hills as she soaked up the city ahead of her two-day live presentation of "Jason's Lyric."

Eva plays Lyric, originally portrayed by Jada Pinkett Smith in the 1994 flick ... and she's dubbing the play an important relic for Black History Month.

She hasn't been part of 'RHOA' since departing in 2020, and they've since restructured with a new cast debuting in March.

Eva tells us she'll be watching closely to see how her homegirl Shamea Morton fares with the rest of the girlies in her first season as a full-time cast member.