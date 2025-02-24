Wu-Tang Clan, Run The Jewels Going On Tour Together

Got Run The Jewels To Go Out With A Bang ...

The Wu-Tang Clan are eyeing their retirement from touring -- but not without spreading their razor-sharp lyrical darts all over the country with their rap smash bros Run The Jewels!!!

In June, the pioneering hip hop group from Shaolin will embark on a 27-city tour with Killer Mike, El-P and Trackstar The DJ ... and they're emptying the vault and performing tons of rarity records!!!

RZA says of the tour ... "Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture.

"Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Remember, Cappadonna, Ghostface and Inspectah Deck told us a few months ago they were coming in hot this year and they'll get to fulfill their desires to perform the B-sides live!!!

Wu-Tang producer Mathematics is releasing his "Black Samson" album with all the members in April, and the group dropped a tour compilation with Amazon Music today.