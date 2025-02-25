Chicago Strip Club Offering Jobs to Hooters Waitresses Facing Unemployment

Hooters might be heading for a financial faceplant after reports of a possible bankruptcy filing, leaving thousands of women jobless -- but one strip club's ready to swoop in and save the day ... TMZ has learned.

Chicago's world-famous Admiral Theatre strip club is stepping up, inviting all Hooters bartenders and waitresses to audition as professional nude entertainers -- giving them a shot to turn their assets into bigger profits.

The perks are spicy -- eligible ex-Hooters employees can snag a $10K sign-on bonus, paid in cash and prizes after six months of performances.

Plus, the payday's no joke -- Admiral claims its waitresses rake in more than $1,500 a night, with the club packed and a lineup of at least 90 showgirls bringing the heat every evening.

Admiral's making their pitch loud and clear -- trading chicken wings and fast-food fumes for stilettos and sexy performances sounds like a major glow-up!

The offer's on the table until May 1 -- and with Hooters' future looking shaky amid rumors of bankruptcy and the closure of 40 locations last year, some waitresses might be eyeing that stage sooner rather than later.