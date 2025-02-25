Chicago Strip Club Offering Jobs to Hooters Waitresses Facing Unemployment
Hooters Waitresses Outta Work? Strip Club Offering $10K Bonus To Switch Jobs!!!
Hooters might be heading for a financial faceplant after reports of a possible bankruptcy filing, leaving thousands of women jobless -- but one strip club's ready to swoop in and save the day ... TMZ has learned.
Chicago's world-famous Admiral Theatre strip club is stepping up, inviting all Hooters bartenders and waitresses to audition as professional nude entertainers -- giving them a shot to turn their assets into bigger profits.
The perks are spicy -- eligible ex-Hooters employees can snag a $10K sign-on bonus, paid in cash and prizes after six months of performances.
Plus, the payday's no joke -- Admiral claims its waitresses rake in more than $1,500 a night, with the club packed and a lineup of at least 90 showgirls bringing the heat every evening.
Admiral's making their pitch loud and clear -- trading chicken wings and fast-food fumes for stilettos and sexy performances sounds like a major glow-up!
The offer's on the table until May 1 -- and with Hooters' future looking shaky amid rumors of bankruptcy and the closure of 40 locations last year, some waitresses might be eyeing that stage sooner rather than later.
Some Hooters customers aren’t left hanging -- DoorDash is reportedly hooking NBA star Devin Booker up with free wings after he shouted out the Hooters news, pleading with them to stay open.