TikToker Calls for Elon Musk's Assassination, D.C. Prosecutor Responds on X

Play video content

A TikToker who openly called for Elon Musk's assassination is feeling the heat -- fast ... 'cause it looks like an investigation against her might be in the works.

In Sarah C. Roberts' vid -- reshared by X’s right-wing account Libs of TikTok -- she not only threatened the billionaire with a throat-slashing gesture and explicitly called for his murder, but also casually admitted to skipping filing her taxes for years.

Sarah’s social media accounts have since been deactivated, but the damage may be done. With the video making the rounds online, it’s now on the radar of some powerful figures -- like D.C.’s top prosecutor, Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin.

Martin didn’t waste time -- he reposted the video and strongly hinted at an investigation, writing, "Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We'll put you in the system. Talk soon, M'am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw."

The one-minute video was a lot. Along with her throat-slitting gesture, Sarah bluntly stated, "Here's my one thought. I mean, I have many thoughts. Elon Musk. Like, we need to 'X' him. And by 'X' I mean, formally known as assassination."

Sarah also threw in some wild claims about the FBI not having enough people to investigate her, before casually dropping her tax-evasion confession.

She wrapped it all up with a chilling encore -- "So, I’m gonna f***ing say it. Let’s assassinate some motherf*****s."