Willy Adames Gets Emotional Over Bob Uecker's Death

Former Milwaukee Brewer Willy Adames faced off against his old squad for the first time since legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker's death on Friday ... and after the game, he opened up on just how much the loss affected him.

The shortstop spoke with the media following the Giants' 9-2 win at Spring Training ... and he was clearly emotional talking about the commentator.

Willy Adames becomes emotional talking about the passing of Bob Uecker: pic.twitter.com/0gxp4dkUZc — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 28, 2025 @Todd_Rosiak

Adames said he was hoping to attend Uecker's funeral ... but wasn't able to as his family elected to keep it private.

"He was the energy and spirit in Milwaukee," he said. "And I only played there for four years, but it felt like I played there for like 15 years. The way he made everyone feel was something special."

A reporter asked him if he was willing to share his conversation with Bob following the Brewers' shocking exit from the Wild Card round. While he chose to keep the specifics of the talk between them, he said it was a deep one.

"He said two words and I was already crying," Adames said. "It was very tough, emotional for sure. It was kind of like saying goodbye."

Uecker passed away back in January. Before becoming a play-by-play announcer for the Brewers after his professional baseball career.