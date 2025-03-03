Ben Stiller Celebrates Knicks Win During Oscars

The big winner at the Oscars was "Anora," but Ben Stiller was more focused on something happening thousands of miles away on Sunday ... the New York Knicks' matchup against the Miami Heat.

Stiller was a presenter at the biggest night in Hollywood ... experiencing a stage "malfunction" while announcing the Best Set Design category -- an obvious ploy to get some laughs.

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2025

Despite having a big job in the festivities, it's clear the "Severance" director wasn't gonna let it get in the way of his diehard Knickerbockers fandom ... as he sent out a celebratory social media post after New York narrowly beat Miami in overtime, 116-112.

"KNICKS WIN," Stiller posted on X.

It drew plenty of responses from users ... who laughed at the thought of the actor decked out in a tux and rubbing elbows with the biggest names in film -- but still keeping an eye on Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Stiller's passion for the Knicks is no secret -- he loves to hit up Madison Square Garden whenever he can ... getting a spot right on Celebrity Row countless times.

Oh, for what it's worth -- "Wicked" ended up winning the set design category.