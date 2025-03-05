FIFA Recruits Coldplay's Chris Martin To Find Artists For World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA's preparing for the 2026 World Cup, and they're taking a page out of the NFL's playbook ... tasking Coldplay's Chris Martin and Phil Harvey with finding famous artists to perform the first halftime show at the world's biggest sporting event!

In other words, Chris is FIFA's Jay-Z.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, announced news of the partnership on Wednesday at a press event in Dallas ... where they discussed plans for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America.

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Much like how the NFL works with Roc Nation and Hov to find the perfect artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show, the soccer body will work with Martin, lead vocalist and primary songwriter, and Harvey, the band's manager, to develop a list of potential artists for the gig.

It's unclear whether Coldplay will be a part of the show.

Intermission during soccer games usually runs for about 15 minutes ... but as the National Football League does for Super Sunday, FIFA could extend the intermission, allowing performers more time.

