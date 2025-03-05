Jesse McCartney & Wife Katie Reveal Gender of Baby
Jesse McCartney and his wife Katie Peterson are absolutely over the moon -- they just dropped the cutest video revealing the gender of their baby!
The couple brought their dog Bailey into the mix for the gender reveal, opening a picnic basket to reveal a blue dog collar -- it's a boy! -- which Katie joyfully popped on their furry little pal.
The duo couldn’t contain their excitement -- Jesse pumped his fist in the air, and they shared a sweet kiss to celebrate the big news.
Jesse and Katie dropped the exciting news they're expecting their first child on Valentine’s Day, with the baby due in August.
The couple tied the knot in October 2021 after dating for 9 years.