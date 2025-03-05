Jesse McCartney & Wife Katie Reveal Gender of Baby

Play video content

Jesse McCartney and his wife Katie Peterson are absolutely over the moon -- they just dropped the cutest video revealing the gender of their baby!

The couple brought their dog Bailey into the mix for the gender reveal, opening a picnic basket to reveal a blue dog collar -- it's a boy! -- which Katie joyfully popped on their furry little pal.

The duo couldn’t contain their excitement -- Jesse pumped his fist in the air, and they shared a sweet kiss to celebrate the big news.

Jesse and Katie dropped the exciting news they're expecting their first child on Valentine’s Day, with the baby due in August.