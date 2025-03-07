DJ Quik & JasonMartin Go Full West Coast on Kevin Hart's 'Lil Kev' Theme

Kevin Hart's new animated series "Lil Kev" gives viewers a glimpse into his Philly upbringing ... but listeners get a full-stop tour through Compton, thanks to its theme song creators -- DJ Quik and JasonMartin!!!

The series dropped on BET+ this week featuring a star-studded cast ... JasonMartin tells TMZ Hip Hop that the "Lil Kev" theme came about through a random convo he and Quik had while working on their "Chupacabra" album last spring.

Quik was fully immersed in album-mode and couldn't wrap his head around making a record for the TV show concept.

But when JM realized it was for Kevin Hart, he immediately sprung into action, hopped up, made the beat and best of all ... pushed the Quik to rap on the track!!!

The song was completed over a 2-month span and is titled "I Can't Take The Hood" ... the synopsis for the legendary comedian's childhood.

"Lil Kev" also stars Compton native Jamar Malachi Neighbors, in addition to Gerald “Slink” Johnson, Jess Hilarious and Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, so there's tons of bicoastal energy -- and jokes to be had all across the board.

