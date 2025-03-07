Luann de Lesseps Takes Girls Trip to the Virgin Islands

Luann De Lesseps just wants to have sun! "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum ditched her responsibilities and headed for warmer weather for a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands with her gal pals.

She's probably giving fans FOMO as she posts bright and bubbly bikini photos with Pam Deckoff, Elena Terrones, and "Hot Wives Miami" star Zhanna Zervos. The group was also joined by LL's daughter Victoria.

The "Feelin Jovani" singer and Victoria showed off their stunning bikini bods with a photoshoot against a turtle mural -- where Victoria also snuck in a smooch with her producer beau Andre Bojanic.

Luann seems to be having the time of her life ... the proof is in the picturesque photos.

She even cozied up to Victoria on a catamaran sailboat cruise ... and got wet and wild with her friends as they floated around in chairs in the turquoise waters.

The Bravolebrity appears to be taking ample time to relax this year -- just over a month ago, she was hitting the beach in Mexico.