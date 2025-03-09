Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Seen for First Time Since Birth of Child

Gisele Bündchen spent a well-deserved afternoon off with her man Joaquim Valente and her 12-year-old daughter ... the first time she's been spotted since giving birth!

The super model was photographed in a cheetah-print top and a black skirt in Miami Saturday ... donning a pair of sunglasses to keep sun out of her eyes.

Bündchen's hair is tied back ... and, she's clearly in full-relaxation mode -- laying out on the deck of a yacht with her daughter Vivian and getting a tan.

Joaquim's at the wheel of the ship it seems ... shirt off with just a towel slung over his shoulders.

This is the first time we've seen Gisele and Joaquim out since she gave birth to the couple's first child -- her third. The baby's not photographed here ... unclear whether their little one was with them or back at the house with a nanny.

We broke the story ... the happy couple welcomed the happy and healthy child recently -- a few months after news of the pregnancy broke.

Before the news went public, Gisele gave her Vivian and her 15-year-old son Benjamin a heads up ... as well as her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

Gisele and Joaquim were first linked romantically near the end of the 2022 when the two went on a trip to Costa Rica with her children ... just weeks after she finalized her divorce from Brady.