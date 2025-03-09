Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Seen for First Time Since Birth of Child
Gisele Bündchen spent a well-deserved afternoon off with her man Joaquim Valente and her 12-year-old daughter ... the first time she's been spotted since giving birth!
The super model was photographed in a cheetah-print top and a black skirt in Miami Saturday ... donning a pair of sunglasses to keep sun out of her eyes.
Bündchen's hair is tied back ... and, she's clearly in full-relaxation mode -- laying out on the deck of a yacht with her daughter Vivian and getting a tan.
Joaquim's at the wheel of the ship it seems ... shirt off with just a towel slung over his shoulders.
This is the first time we've seen Gisele and Joaquim out since she gave birth to the couple's first child -- her third. The baby's not photographed here ... unclear whether their little one was with them or back at the house with a nanny.
We broke the story ... the happy couple welcomed the happy and healthy child recently -- a few months after news of the pregnancy broke.
Before the news went public, Gisele gave her Vivian and her 15-year-old son Benjamin a heads up ... as well as her ex-husband, Tom Brady.
Gisele and Joaquim were first linked romantically near the end of the 2022 when the two went on a trip to Costa Rica with her children ... just weeks after she finalized her divorce from Brady.
It looks like the couple's handling parenting well ... and, having fun in the sun while at it.