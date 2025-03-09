NFL Combine Star Jaylin Lane Planning To Buy Truck W/ First Rookie Check

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jaylin Lane's friends and family ain't the only ones who are going to be pumped to see him drafted into the NFL next month ... a local car dealer will be pretty pleased too -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's planning to buy a new ride with his first rookie check.

The Virginia Tech wideout -- who absolutely tore up the league's combine in Indianapolis last week -- said on Friday one of his first orders of business after he gets settled into his new team will be to cop a truck.

Lane told us it won't be anything fancy -- he just simply wants his parents to stop having to pay for his current ride ... a Ford Fusion.

"I'll feel bad if I'm in the league and my family is still paying for my car," he said. "That's kind of crazy."

Lane said following the car purchase, he'll dump the rest of the newfound cash into a savings account.

As for how big his first NFL contract will be -- following the 4.34 40-yard dash he ran in front of team scouts in Indianapolis this month, it could be hefty.

Some pundits are now projecting Lane to go in the second round ... which could mean an annual seven-figure payday for the Hokies star.

As for what teams will get from the South Carolina native ... he told us he's bringing the complete package of what a receiver should be on and off the field.

"I'm gonna help lead the team in the direction that the coaches want to go," Lane said. "I'm a family man and I'm a team-first guy and that's just how I was raised, that's who I am."