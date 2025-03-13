Dawn Robinson's Ex-Husband Offers Her a Job After Homelessness Confession

Former En Vogue and Lucy Pearl singer Dawn Robinson says she's been homeless for 3 years -- and her ex-husband is offering her an olive branch ... in the form of a job in the hospitality industry!!!

Andre Allen was married to Dawn from 2003 to 2010, and while their union ended in disaster, he tells TMZ Hip Hop he doesn't want to see her crash out ... and thinks she'd be a perfect inclusion into the Hilton Brands.

Andre says he orchestrated Dawn's short-lived reunion with En Vogue before things shuttered for good, but he tells us leaving the music industry actually saved his life, and finances.

He says he's found God, a new fiancée and now makes more money than he ever did in the music industry ... even after earning 2 Grammy Awards, several Gold albums, and his royalties as a solo artist and member of R&B group IV Xample.

Andre claims he's loaned dozens of notable music industry friends money and saw dozens of others die in poverty ... and doesn't want Dawn to share the same fate.

Dawn admitted she had been living out of her car for the past 3 years after claiming particular family members and an ex-manager left her high and dry ... but Dre believes the industry and her ego disillusioned his ex.

Dre feels Dawn can use her charisma and personality built up by the music industry to make real money in his field to influence people with sales ... entertainment isn't going to pay her what she's worth.

Dawn can still keep tabs with old industry pals and record and tour her music ... Andre says her Hilton position will offer her free medical from day one and she'll earn PTO to juggle her career.