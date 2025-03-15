Jaron Ennis Says He's 'Best Fighter in the World,' Will Prove It In Stanionis Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jaron "Boots" Ennis is on a quest to prove he's the best fighter in the world ... and it all starts by delivering an ass whoopin' to Eimantas Stanionis on April 12th.

Boots (33-0) and Stanionis (15-0) -- the top two welterweights -- are slated to duke it out in a massive showdown with the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine world titles on the line.

The blockbuster unification fight will go down at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey ... and Ennis tells TMZ Sports he's ready to throw hands.

"Come fight night, I'ma show the world why I am the best welterweight in the world and the best fighter in the world," Ennis said. "It's my time!"

"All I gotta do is, you know, listen, have fun, execute the game plan, beat him up, break him down, put on a show, and I will be walking out April 12th with my IBF, my new WBA and Ring Magazine belt."

So after that happens ... what's next?? Boots said he's unsure who he'll take on after Stanionis ... even though fans have been urging him to box Vergil Ortiz Jr.

People are lining up to get a piece -- Devin Haney's father challenged Boots to fight his son ... while undefeated welterweight fighter Brian Norman said Ennis is on his 2025 hit list.

"Once I win, we'll see," Ennis said, "After I win, we'll take it from there."

Safe to say Terence Crawford won't be on Boots' radar ... as told us last November he was tired of trying to make something happen with Bud.