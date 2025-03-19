NBA's Kevon Looney Protects Reporter From Loose Ball ... 'Thank You For Saving My Life!!!'

... 'Thank You For Saving My Life!!!'

Take notes, Common ... Warriors forward Kevon Looney just gave a masterclass on how to protect the oblivious from loose basketballs on NBA floors!!

Just days after the rapper failed to save Jennifer Hudson's noggin from a tipped pass at a Knicks game ... Looney showed everyone how it should be done while he was giving a pregame interview Tuesday night.

Kevon Looney saves the reporter from getting hit by a ball. pic.twitter.com/mvB2MF513a — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 19, 2025 @MrBuckBuckNBA

The Golden State big man was chatting with Kerith Burke at the Chase Center just ahead of his team's matchup with the Bucks ... when a ball came careening straight for the media member's head.

Thankfully, Looney was able to knock it away before it did damage ... and check out the live interview -- Burke was super grateful for his quick actions.

"Man," she said, "thank you for saving my life!"

The two then went on to complete their interview ... and hours later, Looney helped the Dubs secure a 104-93 victory over Milwaukee.

It was all such an awesome scene that it reminded fans of Evan Longoria's famous commercial -- where he "saved" a journalist from a line drive in an edited video.

Never forget when Evan Longoria saved this reporter 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZvBUDvUmG7 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 27, 2024 @HumansNoContext