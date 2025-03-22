Celtics Great Cedric Maxwell Pumped For New Owner Bill Chisholm

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bill Chisholm's yet to take his seat at the top of the Celtics' organization, but Boston's soon-to-be new owner has already earned some big praise from at least one Cs great -- Cedric Maxwell!!

TMZ Sports chopped it up with the two-time NBA champ this week just after Chisholm agreed to buy the storied franchise from Wyc Grousbeck for $6.1 billion ... and he told us he was thrilled over the purchase.

First of all, Maxwell said he was happy Grousbeck was able to make some serious coin in the deal. Then, he explained he was pumped to learn Chisholm's a diehard supporter -- 'cause he had always hoped for continuity if a sale occurred.

"The stability of this team was really important for me to hear," Maxwell said, "and if you have that lifelong Celtics fan coming in, he's probably not going to want to change a lot of different things."

Maxwell said the eye-popping price tag was important for him as well -- as it proved just how valuable his favorite organization is globally.

"Happy and shocked," Maxwell added of the move.