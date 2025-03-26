Joe Gatto Enters In-Patient Treatment Facility After Sexual Assault Allegations

Joe Gatto's seeking professional help in the aftermath of several women blasting him for alleged inappropriate behavior ... announcing he plans to enter an in-patient treatment facility.

In a statement obtained by TMZ ... Joe's letting fans know he's entering the facility to continue working on himself -- sending his thanks to friends, family and more.

It's unclear what he plans to address with the treatment ... but, it seems Gatto feels he needs individual care to help him during this difficult time.

People is reporting all of Joe's upcoming tour dates have been canceled.

As we've told you ... allegations of sexual assault against Gatto cropped up after a user on TikTok claimed she met up with him after a show in September 2023 -- saying he bruised her backside with his teeth.

Gatto told us he "used poor judgment" in the past and has therefore "violated the trust of the people" he loves ... but is confident anyone who knows him knows he "wouldn’t assault anyone."

Days after the initial allegation of sexual assault, a second woman -- claiming to be a former employee of Gatto's -- also came forward and accused him of inappropriate behavior ... saying he asked her invasive questions about her sex life and allegedly treated her rudely when she rejected his advances.